Chairman chairs key SIAL meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) held its executive committee meeting, chaired by chairman of the organisation, to discuss key operational and strategic matters.

The session was marked by the presence of the board members. The committee reviewed progress, explored new avenues for development, and reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing service standards and infrastructure at SIAL.