Chairman Chamkani Tehsil For Early Transfer Of Powers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Chairman Chamkani Tehsil Arbab Mohammad Omar has demanded immediate transfer of powers to the newly elected Local Government representatives to resolve problems of the people at the grassroots level at the earliest

He said the local government system had a very important role in democracy and the continuity of which was very important to resolve masses' problems at their doorstep.

He was addressing an introductory meeting of Chamkani Tehsil chaired by Convener Muhammad Asghar at City Council here Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Chamkani Tehsil Arbab Mohammad Omar said that delay in transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people at the Local Government level undermined the system and led to problems.

He said that the Council members should consult with him on development projects in order to efficiently undertake the development process.

He hoped that the provincial government, provincial minister for local bodies and Secretary of Local Bodies would take steps for immediate transfer of powers. He said that all the members of the Council would work like a team so that the problems faced by the people of the tehsil could be resolved.

