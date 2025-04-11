Chairman CII Calls On Sindh Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, at the Governor House on Friday.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the Council’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations, future programs, and various areas of mutual cooperation.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori appreciated the Council’s national services, stating that it plays a vital and effective role in promoting Islamic values and providing constitutional guidance in the country.
He paid tribute to the Council’s achievements spanning over five decades.
On this occasion, the Chairman CII requested the Governor Sindh to host a special ceremony at Governor House in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations. In response, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that hosting the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Council of Islamic Ideology at the Governor House would be an honor for him.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices6 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal6 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik7 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP7 hours ago