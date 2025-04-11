Open Menu

Chairman CII Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Chairman CII calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, at the Governor House on Friday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the Council’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations, future programs, and various areas of mutual cooperation.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori appreciated the Council’s national services, stating that it plays a vital and effective role in promoting Islamic values and providing constitutional guidance in the country.

He paid tribute to the Council’s achievements spanning over five decades.

On this occasion, the Chairman CII requested the Governor Sindh to host a special ceremony at Governor House in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations. In response, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that hosting the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Council of Islamic Ideology at the Governor House would be an honor for him.

