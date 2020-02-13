UrduPoint.com
Chairman CII, Genman Envoy Ambassador Discuss Polio Eradication Efforts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:57 PM

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz and German Ambassador Bernhard Schagheck Thursday discussed the issues of mutual interest including, efforts for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz and German Ambassador Bernhard Schagheck Thursday discussed the issues of mutual interest including, efforts for polio eradication.

German Ambassador was accompanied by First Secretary at German Embassy Christine Rosenberger, said a press release.

