Chairman CM Complaint cell visits THQ, Hassanabdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell Rawalpindi, Akbar Khan Tanoli on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over shortage of facilities in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Hassanabdal during his surprise visit.

On public complaints, he paid visit to the hospital where patients and their attendants pours with complaints especially non availability of surgeon at the hospital, rude behavior of gynecologist and outdated X-ray machine.

Akbar Khan Tanoli, talking to newsmen on this occasion said that provision of better health facilities to patients was the top priority of the PTI government.

"The successive governments in the past only preferred to provide better healthcare facilities to the rich while ignoring poor patients. However, we are implementing an integrated roadmap to provide equal healthcare facilities to rich and poor," he said.

Tanoli said that he would contact the provincial and district health authorities to address the issues of the hospital on priority basis.