UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman CM Complaint Cell Visits THQ, Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chairman CM Complaint cell visits THQ, Hassanabdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell Rawalpindi, Akbar Khan Tanoli on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over shortage of facilities in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Hassanabdal during his surprise visit.

On public complaints, he paid visit to the hospital where patients and their attendants pours with complaints especially non availability of surgeon at the hospital, rude behavior of gynecologist and outdated X-ray machine.

Akbar Khan Tanoli, talking to newsmen on this occasion said that provision of better health facilities to patients was the top priority of the PTI government.

"The successive governments in the past only preferred to provide better healthcare facilities to the rich while ignoring poor patients. However, we are implementing an integrated roadmap to provide equal healthcare facilities to rich and poor," he said.

Tanoli said that he would contact the provincial and district health authorities to address the issues of the hospital on priority basis.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Poor Visit Rawalpindi Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

1 hour ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.