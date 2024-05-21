Chairman CMIT Visits TTC Hub
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team Dostain Jamaldini, along with Deputy Commissioner Hub Rohana Gul Kakar and District education Officer Habibullah, on Tuesday visited the Technical Training Center Hub.
Chairman CMIT, during his visit, inspected various departments of the Technical Training Institute.
While talking to the students, he appreciated their skills and said that the current government is giving priority to the development of human resources.
Deputy Commissioner HUB Ruhana Gul Kakar on the occasion told the Chief Minister Inspection Team Chairman that the industrialists of Hub district have been demanding to provide them with skilled local youth.
Former Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqeli and the then Secretary Labor Welfare Tariq Qamar took steps for the development of human resources along with the industrial development of the Hub district.
With the support of local industrialists, special measures have been taken for engaging more youth in the skill development programs the Chairman stressed.
APP/ask.
