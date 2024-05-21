Open Menu

Chairman CMIT Visits TTC Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Chairman CMIT visits TTC Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team Dostain Jamaldini, along with Deputy Commissioner Hub Rohana Gul Kakar and District education Officer Habibullah, on Tuesday visited the Technical Training Center Hub.

Chairman CMIT, during his visit, inspected various departments of the Technical Training Institute.

While talking to the students, he appreciated their skills and said that the current government is giving priority to the development of human resources.

Deputy Commissioner HUB Ruhana Gul Kakar on the occasion told the Chief Minister Inspection Team Chairman that the industrialists of Hub district have been demanding to provide them with skilled local youth.

Former Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqeli and the then Secretary Labor Welfare Tariq Qamar took steps for the development of human resources along with the industrial development of the Hub district.

With the support of local industrialists, special measures have been taken for engaging more youth in the skill development programs the Chairman stressed.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Visit Hub Government

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

2 hours ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

3 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

4 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

16 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan