Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Port, Free Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chairman Yu Bo of China Overseas Ports Holding Company Ltd (COPHC) called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday and appreciated the ministry’s consistent support and efforts in facilitating the operational activities at Gwadar Port and Free Zone.

The meeting comprehensively covered various developmental areas and key policy recommendations essential for enhancing the port's efficiency and competitiveness, said a press release.

Qaiser Sheikh assured the ministry of Maritime Affairs’ commitments to move forward to work collaboratively towards the development of Gwadar Port & Free Zone as a cornerstone of regional trade and economic development.

