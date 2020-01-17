Chairman CPEC Authority calls on Chief Minister Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters including progress made on CPEC related projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters including progress made on CPEC related projects.

Talking on the occasion, chief minister said that establishment of CPEC Authority was a good initiative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that this would help to expedite the CPEC projects.

He said CPEC was being moved forward in the real sense during the incumbent government and complete cooperation would be continued for early completion of projects in Punjab.

The chief minister said that special economic zones were being established to promote investment and industrialization and added that the project had been started in Faisalabad on an area spanning over thousands of acres. An investment to the tune of billions of Dollars would be made in the province due to the establishment of SEZs, he added.

Meanwhile, special incentives have been given to the investors and the government wants to develop Punjab as a hub of trade and economic activities, added Usman Buzdar.

The CM said that instructions had been issued for early start of Orange Line Metro Train as it would help the daily commuters to benefit from the facility of urban transport.

He reiterated that China was a very trustworthy friend of Pakistan and added that Chinese cooperation for the progress of Pakistan was praiseworthy. He emphasized that CPEC would boost up economic activities in the region to generate colossal job opportunities.

The CPEC was a game-changer initiative which would pave way for prosperity of the country, he said and added that completion of this wonderful project was a collective responsibility of all of us.