UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman CPEC Authority Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Chairman CPEC Authority calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters including progress made on CPEC related projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters including progress made on CPEC related projects.

Talking on the occasion, chief minister said that establishment of CPEC Authority was a good initiative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that this would help to expedite the CPEC projects.

He said CPEC was being moved forward in the real sense during the incumbent government and complete cooperation would be continued for early completion of projects in Punjab.

The chief minister said that special economic zones were being established to promote investment and industrialization and added that the project had been started in Faisalabad on an area spanning over thousands of acres. An investment to the tune of billions of Dollars would be made in the province due to the establishment of SEZs, he added.

Meanwhile, special incentives have been given to the investors and the government wants to develop Punjab as a hub of trade and economic activities, added Usman Buzdar.

The CM said that instructions had been issued for early start of Orange Line Metro Train as it would help the daily commuters to benefit from the facility of urban transport.

He reiterated that China was a very trustworthy friend of Pakistan and added that Chinese cooperation for the progress of Pakistan was praiseworthy. He emphasized that CPEC would boost up economic activities in the region to generate colossal job opportunities.

The CPEC was a game-changer initiative which would pave way for prosperity of the country, he said and added that completion of this wonderful project was a collective responsibility of all of us.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab China Metro Job CPEC Orange Progress Hub All From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Traffic snarls a routine on city thoroughfares

1 minute ago

US stocks edge up from records on strong housing d ..

1 minute ago

PAC to examine audit report of Utility Store Corpo ..

1 minute ago

Dutch tech firm caught in US-China row

1 minute ago

Russia Refutes Germany's Claims of Moscow's Unsati ..

8 minutes ago

LPG distributors call strike off, shops reopened

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.