UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman CPEC Authority Calls On IT Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Chairman CPEC Authority calls on IT Minister

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the Chairman CPEC Authority in his office. During the meeting discussion was held regarding CPEC projects, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddique was also present on the occasion.

He said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will fully cooperate with CPEC Authority on all relevant projects. All the steps taken for the prosperity of the country will be fully supported, he added.

He said that there are great opportunities of foreign investment in rapidly growing IT industry of Pakistan.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that like CPEC, revolutionary steps in IT and Telecommunication sector will prove effective for boosting country's economy.

He said IT industry of Pakistan is rapidly growing and creating job opportunities.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that Chinese companies are taking keen interest in IT and fibre optic projects.

He said Ministry of IT's role is prominent in different CPEC projects.

He also lauded the establishment of IT Park in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, Secretary IT apprised the Chairman CPEC about the IT Ministry's projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Job CPEC Gilgit Baltistan All Industry

Recent Stories

Explosion Near Government Palace in Aden Could Be ..

30 seconds ago

Ex-Moldovan President Upbeat About Prospects for S ..

32 seconds ago

Rs 56.97mln Zakat distributed among 4,269 people

33 seconds ago

CTO releases annual performance report, witnesses ..

35 seconds ago

RPO hold Khuli Katchery to address grievances

39 seconds ago

UK Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Order to V ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.