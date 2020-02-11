Chairman CPEC Authority Calls On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan
Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at CM's House here
During the meeting both discussed matters pertaining to CPEC project with regard to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Chief Minister apprised the Chairman CPEC Authority about targets set for industrial sector uplift in the province in the wake of CPEC project.