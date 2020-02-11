UrduPoint.com
Chairman CPEC Authority Calls On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Chairman CPEC Authority calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at CM's House here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at CM's House here.

During the meeting both discussed matters pertaining to CPEC project with regard to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister apprised the Chairman CPEC Authority about targets set for industrial sector uplift in the province in the wake of CPEC project.

