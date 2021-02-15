Chairman CPEC Authority visits Allama Iqbal Industrial City

CPEC Authority, Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday visited Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad and reviewed various projects in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :CPEC Authority, Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday visited Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad and reviewed various projects in the city.

The Allama Iqbal Industrial City is the first prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the visit, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Company (FIEDC) briefed Asim Saleem Bajwa about the progress of various projects in the SEZ.

According to a message received here, Asim Bajwa also reviewed the work progress of 600 MW mega power project in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said the industrial zone would ensure overall industrial development of the country.

He said under CPEC, more new projects would be launched in Faisalabad. He also assured of the Authority's full support for the Industrial Zone.