Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday visited National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) headquarters.

He met with Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi. Detailed discussion was held on current and forthcoming CPEC power projects in the meeting. NEPRA member Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch was also present in the meeting, said a press release.