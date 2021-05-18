UrduPoint.com
Chairman CPEC Authority Visits NEPRA Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday visited National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) headquarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday visited National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) headquarters.

He met with Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi. Detailed discussion was held on current and forthcoming CPEC power projects in the meeting. NEPRA member Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

