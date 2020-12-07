Chairman CPEC calls on Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi at his office in Islamabad on Monday..

During the meeting, the progress on various CPEC projects was discussed, said a press release.

Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi appreciated the efforts of Chairman CPEC Authority and his team to ensure swift completion of the various projects and was hopeful that the CPEC will transform Pakistan into an industrial and logistical hub.

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the Maritime Affairs Minister and the ministry towards the success of CPEC.