Chairman CPEC Calls On Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The minister congratulated Asim Saleem Bajwa on assuming the charge of Chairman CPEC, said a press release issued here.

Sheikh Rashid said that Asim Saleem's appointment would provide impetus to the projects under the CPEC.

He said that Pakistan Railways was already undertaking the mega project of Main Line-I (ML-I) which was 1872 kilometres long upgradtion of Karachi - Peshawar train route.

The project, being executed as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would bring economic revolution not only in Pakistan Railways but also in the country, he added.

Giving details of the project, he said the development of ML-I would include fencing on both sides, repair of bridges and laying of new track from Peshawar to Karachi.

"The project will remove all the unmanned level crossing on the railway network of ML-I which will also control trains' accidents," the minister added.

He said the ML-I would be completed in three phases and after the completion of the project, the minimum speed of the train would be 160 kilometer per hour.

"The present government was committed to run the affairs of the Pakistan Railways in transparent manner," he said.

Unfortunately, the minister said, the previous government purchased engines from abroad and got commissions in the deals, setting aside national interests.

