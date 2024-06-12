Chairman CST urges govt to bring non-filers into tax net

Chairman of Chamber and Small Traders (CST), Ehtesham-ul-Haq advised the government to bring the non-filers into tax net instead burdening them with heavy taxes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Chamber and Small Traders (CST), Ehtesham-ul-Haq advised the government to bring the non-filers into tax net instead burdening them with heavy taxes.

Giving reaction on budget speech by Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, he said the government was well aware of numerical strength of non-filers in his statistical record.

Moreover, he said among the non-filers were the majority who not aware of the system to which they could be registered as filers.

Besides, he said they (non-filers) were paying all kind of indirect taxes on sale and purchase of everyday commodities.

Reflecting overall on the budgetary supplements, Ehtesham-ul-Haq said let the finance bill come to witness clear-cut modalities of the budget.

"Overall, I would say the government has projected the budget in the difficult situation," he maintained.