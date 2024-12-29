Chairman DCC directs authorities to complete ongoing development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chairman, District Coordination Committee (DCC), Rawalpindi Qamarul islam Raja has directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame.

He said that different projects including Dadocha Dam, Ring Road, ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme, Green Tractor, Livestock Card and Polio Campaigns were being given special attention by the Punjab government.

The construction work on Khawaja Corporation Flyover has been started after approval of the funds and the project would be completed by June, 2025.

The Chairman directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work on Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road as further delays on the project would not be tolerated.

All the schemes for which funds are being released under 142 Schemes of Local Government should be completed in the current financial year.

He informed that three polio campaigns were launched during the current year and 99 percent of the targets set for the campaigns were achieved.

No polio case was reported in Rawalpindi since 2010, he said adding, solid steps would be taken to rehabilitate the District Rural Dispensaries so that people could get medical facilities at their doorsteps.

The Chairman further said that a water tank would be constructed in Boys School, Naseerabad, so that the problem of water in the area could be resolved.

A government school in Rawalpindi would be made state-of-the-art, he added.

Dodcha Dam would be completed as soon as possible so that the water shortage problem of clean water in Rawalpindi could be addressed.

40 percent construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road has been completed, the Chairman informed.