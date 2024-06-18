Chairman DCC Visits RWMC's Control Room To Review Eid Cleanliness Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the District Coordination Committee(DCC) Engineer Qamar Ul islam Raja on Tuesday hailed the cleanliness arrangements of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) made on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha.
During a visit to RWMC’s control room, he also lauded the efforts of Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak,and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema for making the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid days.
On the occasion, Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique briefed that the company had lifted over 3,995 tons of animal waste from the district so far.
He said that RWMC had devised a comprehensive cleanliness plan, following the policy of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,832 sanitary workers and 485 vehicles worked day and night to keep the district neat and clean despite rainfall.
Saqib informed that RWMC removed as many as 3,290 tons of waste on the first day of Eid while 569 complaints were also resolved.
He added that all collection points and other areas were being washed, and lime powder was being sprinkled.
Later, Qamar Ul Islam Raja along with Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Chairman RWMC and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar inspected the ongoing work at Sixth Road and Waris Khan transfer stations.
On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak directed the RWMC officials to ensure the transfer of waste and address the public complaints timely, adding no negligence would be tolerated.
