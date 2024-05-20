Chairman DCL Instruct Officials To Take Measures Regarding Heat Wave
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:55 PM
The Chairman District Council Larkana, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari on Monday writes a letter to all the Chief Municipal Officers, Town Committees and Chairman of the Union Councils including the District Health Officer Larkana to take measures to avoid the heat stroke during the heat wave
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Chairman District Council Larkana, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari on Monday writes a letter to all the Chief Municipal Officers, Town Committees and Chairman of the Union Councils including the District Health Officer Larkana to take measures to avoid the heat stroke during the heat wave.
The new wave of heat in Sindh was predicted to increase its intensity of heat stroke from May 21 to May 27.
In this regard, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari,also directed all the concerned officers to provide water for people at different places of the district.
The Chairman District Council has also advised the general public to take precautions during heat stroke, to drink more water and cover head during walking in the sunshine.
Recent Stories
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed7 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily7 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President8 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek8 minutes ago
-
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 202416 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi26 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death26 minutes ago
-
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar26 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral38 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president30 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Authority30 minutes ago