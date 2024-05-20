Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave

Open Menu

Published May 20, 2024

The Chairman District Council Larkana, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari on Monday writes a letter to all the Chief Municipal Officers, Town Committees and Chairman of the Union Councils including the District Health Officer Larkana to take measures to avoid the heat stroke during the heat wave

The new wave of heat in Sindh was predicted to increase its intensity of heat stroke from May 21 to May 27.

In this regard, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari,also directed all the concerned officers to provide water for people at different places of the district.

The Chairman District Council has also advised the general public to take precautions during heat stroke, to drink more water and cover head during walking in the sunshine.

