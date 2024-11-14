Open Menu

Chairman DCMCC Visits UoJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Chairman DCMCC visits UoJ

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman, Directorate of CM Complaint Cell (DCMCC), Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin has visited the University of Jhang (UoJ) and addressed students and staff.

In his address, he said that educational institutions were significant for the progress of a society.

The chairman said women were very conscious of getting education and achieving success in vocational training.

He said CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif were taking concrete steps for success of youth in all sectors of life, adding the provincial government had given revolutionary plans for youth.

He said Agriculture Internship plan, Provision of electric bikes, scholarship programms and such other policies were attracting the youth.

The chairman said steps were being taken to control harassment and torture against women.

He inspected canteen and planted a tree in lawn of the university.

He also inspected revamping of various health centers in the city and gave directions to minimize smog and its hazards.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Agriculture Jhang Progress Women All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

11 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

11 hours ago
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

12 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

12 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

12 hours ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

12 hours ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

12 hours ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan