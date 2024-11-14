Chairman DCMCC visits UoJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman, Directorate of CM Complaint Cell (DCMCC), Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin has visited the University of Jhang (UoJ) and addressed students and staff.

In his address, he said that educational institutions were significant for the progress of a society.

The chairman said women were very conscious of getting education and achieving success in vocational training.

He said CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif were taking concrete steps for success of youth in all sectors of life, adding the provincial government had given revolutionary plans for youth.

He said Agriculture Internship plan, Provision of electric bikes, scholarship programms and such other policies were attracting the youth.

The chairman said steps were being taken to control harassment and torture against women.

He inspected canteen and planted a tree in lawn of the university.

He also inspected revamping of various health centers in the city and gave directions to minimize smog and its hazards.

APP/dba/378