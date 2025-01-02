Chairman DDAC Chairs Meeting On City Road Extension
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, Shafi Jan MPA held an important meeting regarding the extension of Bannu Road, Katchery Chowk to PAF Chowk in the camp office of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Thursday.
The meeting besides the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali was also attended by the authorities concerned of the District Administration, C&W Department, Cantt board, Military State and departments and institutions concerned.
The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made on the said project.
Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan directed the authorities concerned to ensure the timely completion of Bannu Road Kohat (Kachhari Chowk to PAF Chowk) extension project so that all possible facilities can be provided to the people and uninterrupted flow of traffic can be ensured.
Meanwhile, Shafi John MPA along-with the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram also held a special meeting with the PESCO authorities regarding the electricity crisis and unannounced load shedding and directed them to resolve this issue without any delay.
PESCO officials gave assurance to the Chairman DDAC to take immediate steps in this regard.
