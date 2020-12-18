UrduPoint.com
Chairman DDAC Chairs Meeting To Review Development Projects In Swat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Chairman DDAC chairs meeting to review development projects in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, District Development and Advisory Committee ( DDAC), MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai on Friday chaired a meeting to review development projects and directed concerned departments to complete projects in time.

Head of Communication and Works department, Shahab Khan and other concerned officials attended the meeting at Saidu Sharif.

The meeting reviewed progress of construction work projects at Government Jahanzeb College and BS College Saidu Sharif, including other development projects in Swat district.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that development projects of public welfare should be completed in time without any compromise on quality work.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the ongoing development works in Swat district.

Chairman DDAC Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that work on Rs 14  billion project of provision of filtered water supply to Mingora  city of district Swat is in full swing.

He said that the PTI government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was striving hard to serve the people of the province.

He said that the PTI government believed in practical measures for the welfare of the people.

He said that the agenda of the present government was only to serve the people.

"No obstacle is accepted in the way of service to the people," he said.

