Chairman DDAC Dir Lower Reviews Ongoing Developmental Work

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:17 PM

Chairman DDAC and MPA Malik Liaquat Ali Khan Friday reviewed the ongoing development works in Union Council Kotke village Tangar village, Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) Chairman DDAC and MPA Malik Liaquat Ali Khan Friday reviewed the ongoing development works in Union Council Kotke village Tangar village, Dir Lower.

DDAC Chairman Malik Liaqat Ali Khan expressed his displeasure over the ongoing work and summoned the TMO and the concerned engineer on the spot because of the poor work.

Malik Liaquat Ali Khan made it clear to the concerned authorities, villagers that no negligence would be tolerated in the development works, and every penny of public money will be used in the right place by ensuring quality work.

In this during his visit, the villagers also held a program and highlighted the problems being faced by the people of the areas. The villagers also raised some of their issues with DDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan.

Responding to the demand of the villagers, DDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan assured the villagers that all problems would be resolved on priority basis very soon.

The villagers thanked DDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan for listening to their demands and responded immediately for the solution.

