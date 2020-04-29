UrduPoint.com
Chairman DDAC Hails Health Staff For Day & Night Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:49 PM

Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that people should not be worried as the government and health staff are working dedicated and with full commitment in the aim to to protect the people from Corona virus

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that people should not be worried as the government and health staff are working dedicated and with full commitment in the aim to to protect the people from Corona virus.

"We are very lucky that the staff despite all odd stood with its people in the times trials without any fear and threat from the coronavirus," Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem added.

Expressed these views, he was presiding over over a meeting at DDAC Office Saidu Sharif. The meeting was attended by AD Local Government Officer Malik Akhtar Khan Advocate and others. Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that our first priority at this time is people's health.

In this blessed month of Ramadan, people should not leave their homes unnecessarily and social distance is a necessary option to stay home and stay safe.

He further appealed to the people not to leave their homes unnecessarily by avoiding roaming in the markets and bazaars which could lead to harm for their family and families of the others.

He said that they are selflessly serving the people of Swat. He said that he has never done politics of personal interest and will not do so. Work day and night for well-being and better health and bring all the necessary facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the way the people have confined themselves to their homes is welcome, the more people will be careful. They will be able to protect themselves and those around them from the virus. "We could be able to stop it spreading only because of the support and cooperation of the people," Fazal Hakeem concluded.

