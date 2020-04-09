Chairman DDAC inaugurates Ehsaas Program in Swat

Chairman Dedek Swat Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai Thursday inaugurated the EhsaasProgram in Swat District wherein the beneficiaries handed over Rs. 12000

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Dedek Swat Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai Thursday inaugurated the EhsaasProgram in Swat District wherein the beneficiaries handed over Rs. 12000.

He said that transparency has been ensured so that each of the deserving one would get the government support in this hour of need. He also lauded district administration for fulfilling this gigantic task in short-listing the genuine and deserving needy people.

On this occasion, Chairman DDAC also visited various distribution centers of Swat District and reviewed the arrangements. Fazal Haim Khan Yousafzai said that the Ihsas Program of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely action in this pandemic which badly affected the poorest and needy people who are working on daily wages but due to lockdown of the govt many of them needed such timely support announced by the Prime Minister in order to ensure relief to the people at their door steps.

He also advised the people to keep distancing in your rank so that each individual would be ensured with corona free atmosphere.

He said that the present government stood with the people during this difficult time and for the better health of the people all appropriate measures have been taken including this lockdown. Although steps have been taken to facilitate every deserving, poor and needy one on a phase-wise under EhsaasProgram, yet anyone who missed out would be including phase-wise.