Chairman DDAC inspects construction work in LMH Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Zia Ullah Bangash Wednesday visited Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LMH) Kohat and inspected ongoing construction work.

He was also briefed about projects to be initiated in the hospital and provision of facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

Chairman DDAC directed to expedite construction work and said that 370 million rupees have been allocated in the budget for Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat.