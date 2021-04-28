Chairman DDAC inspects price list or food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan on Wednesday visited Insaf Sasta bazar and Mangawara bazar to inspect quality and prices of various edible commodities and implementation of SOPs for Coronavirus.

He also visited various utility stores in Saidu Sharif to review price list and availability of stock of various edible commodities.

Talking to customers at Utility Stores, he said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to providing relief to the citizen and had taken number of step to control inflation.

He said that crackdown had been intensified against profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramazan. He asked the traders community to cooperate with the district administration in order to control prices of food items and identity people involved in the hoarding practices.

He also directed the district administration to take strict action against hoarders and food adulterers.