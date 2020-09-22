UrduPoint.com
Chairman DDAC Inspects Under Construction Roads

Tue 22nd September 2020

Chairman DDAC inspects under construction roads

DIR LOWER, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Malak Laiqat Ali Khan on Tuesday inspected construction work of Markhanai road.

Talking to media men during his visit, Chairman DDAC said that no negligence on the part of the contractors in different developmental work would be tolerated and also expressed his satisfaction on current development work of Markhanai road.

Addressing the local people, Malak Laiqat said that inspection of ongoing development schemes would continue to check use of proper materials. He said public money would be utilized in the right direction.

More Stories From Pakistan

