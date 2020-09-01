Chairman DDAC issues high altert to distrct administration for floods threat in Swat

Chairman, District Development and Advisory Committee ( DDAC) Swat , Fazal Hakim Khan, on Tuesday directed the district administration to remain on high alert keeping in view floods threat after incessant rains in hilly areas since last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, District Development and Advisory Committee ( DDAC) Swat , Fazal Hakim Khan, on Tuesday directed the district administration to remain on high alert keeping in view floods threat after incessant rains in hilly areas since last 24 hours.

He directed district administration and rescue and relief organizations to complete preparations for timely protect people in flood like situation.

He also issued high alert to Tehsil Municipal Committees (TMAs) and irrigation department at every tehsil level to be ready for rescue and relief operation.

He also directed police and other concerned agencies to remain high alert.

Fazal Hakim Khan advised people not to go near swat river due to rising water and danger of flood and those living in dangerous areas should be shifted to safer places.

He said the government would not leave people alone in any difficult situation.

He added that the district administration has been directed to shift tourists to safer places and mobilize all resources to facilitate people in inclement weather.