Chairman DDAC Orders Plan For Water Supply Scheme From Kumangar Tuyaki Springs

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Karak and MPA Khursheed Khattak, on Tuesday directed the Public Health Engineering Department to prepare a PC-1 for supplying drinking water from the Kumangar Tuyaki natural springs to Tor Dhand, Rehmatabad, Karak city and surrounding areas.

Khattak issued the order during a visit to the springs along with the XEN, SDO and other officials of the department, said a press release issued here.

He said the plan should be expedited so residents could benefit from the scheme without delay.

Earlier, at a review meeting, officials examined progress on the new and existing water projects. It was decided that schemes facing shortages of pipelines or lacking solarization would be revived through joint funding from the local MPA and MNA.

Khattak also directed officials to keep old tube wells in Karak city operational to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the local population.

