Chairman DDAC pays tribute to PTI workers

DIR LOWER, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) ::Chairman DDAC and Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali Khan paid rich tribute to the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their participation in the worker convention held here on Sunday.

He said this while addressing the big rally of the worker convention wherein he also thanked the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tehsil Lal Qila Maidan, Tigers of Insaf Youth Wing and the youth of Asfar Insaf Students Federation and said that you have organized such a big rally.

He said the participation of so many workers in the Convention was a big success.

President Malakand Division Fazal Hakeem Khan, General Secretary Muhammad Bashir Khan, MNA Mehboob Shah Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Malik Shafiullah Khan, MPA Humayun Khan and MPA Azam Khan and District Cabinet attended.

Addressing the workers Convention, DDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan thanked the party workers from various union councils and paid tributes to them. President Malakand Division Fazal Hakeem Khan said that PTI workers by attending this meeting in such large numbers proved that even today the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are with PTI and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

On this occasion, all the elected representatives pledged"We are one and will remain one and will work together for the development of Lower Dir in the future and also expressed the hope that the workers would continue their support to the elected representative."