UrduPoint.com

Chairman DDAC Pays Tribute To PTI Workers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Chairman DDAC pays tribute to PTI workers

DIR LOWER, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) ::Chairman DDAC and Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali Khan paid rich tribute to the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their participation in the worker convention held here on Sunday.

He said this while addressing the big rally of the worker convention wherein he also thanked the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tehsil Lal Qila Maidan, Tigers of Insaf Youth Wing and the youth of Asfar Insaf Students Federation and said that you have organized such a big rally.

He said the participation of so many workers in the Convention was a big success.

President Malakand Division Fazal Hakeem Khan, General Secretary Muhammad Bashir Khan, MNA Mehboob Shah Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Malik Shafiullah Khan, MPA Humayun Khan and MPA Azam Khan and District Cabinet attended.

Addressing the workers Convention, DDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan thanked the party workers from various union councils and paid tributes to them. President Malakand Division Fazal Hakeem Khan said that PTI workers by attending this meeting in such large numbers proved that even today the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are with PTI and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

On this occasion, all the elected representatives pledged"We are one and will remain one and will work together for the development of Lower Dir in the future and also expressed the hope that the workers would continue their support to the elected representative."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Liaquat Ali Khan Dir Malakand Sunday All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

14 minutes ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

29 minutes ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

59 minutes ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

1 hour ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.