Chairman DDAC Swat Condemns Military Siege In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) ::Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday condemned the Military Siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jumma and Kashmir (IIOJK)and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Youme-e-Istehsal day.

He said this while addressing a Youme-e-Istehsal Day gathering held at Khpal Kor Model school.

The event was presided over by Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai. Foundation Director Muhammad Ali, Swat Scout officials and a large number of people from different schools of thought were present.

A minute's silence was observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem.

Speakers at the event highlighted the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Participants of the event waved flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. Banners, posters and placards were also hanged to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Slogans for solidarity were also chanted, followed by a rally was held at Swat Press Club to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was led by Fazal Hakeem and attended by people from all walks of life.

Addressing the rally, Fazal said that "We stood with Kashmiris and exposed Modi's worst face to the world". He also condemned the illegal action of the Modi government.

He said that Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan, which will continue to be supported at all levels.

He said that the prime minister has raised the issue of Kashmir in a very rational manner in the international forum, yet the silence of the international community is regrettable.

He said that "Pakistan is not silent, as India will have to give an account of every injustice". The sins of the martyred Kashmiris will be shed and the morning of independence of Kashmir will surely dawn.

