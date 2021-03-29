UrduPoint.com
Chairman DDAC Swat, Murad Saeed Discuss Malakand Uplift Projects

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chairman DDAC Swat, Murad Saeed discuss Malakand uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :President PTI Malakand Division and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan on Monday met with Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed at Islamabad and discussed with him matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in all districts of the division including phase-2 of Swat Motorway.

Fazal Hakeem apprised the Federal Communication Minister about relief being provided to the people of Malakand Division and continuation of economic activities with the assistance of the Federal Government. Some important decisions were also taken with regard to welfare of the people at the meeting.

After the meeting talking with the media, Fazal Hakeem Khan said soon work on the second phase of Swat Motorway would start adding under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan the country has been put on road to progress.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and elected MNAs and MPAs were making cogent efforts to provide best possible relief to the people.

Our people, he said, were quite satisfied with the performance of PTI adding scores of uplift projects were underway and in time completion of these projects would be ensured. He said the national money would be spent on people.

Fazal Hakeem said the road of Fizaghatt was being carpeted and sanitation up-gradation projects in Mingora city would soon be started adding all available resources would be utilized to provide every relief to the people.

