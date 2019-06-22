UrduPoint.com
Chairman DDAC Swat Take Action On Low Gas Pressure

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:19 PM

Chairman DDAC Swat take action on low gas pressure

Chairman District Development Adversary Committee Fazal Hakeem Khan has taken notice over the low gas pressure in Landikas, Bangladesh are of District Swat and directed the concerned quarters to early solution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman District Development Adversary Committee Fazal Hakeem Khan has taken notice over the low gas pressure in Landikas, Bangladesh are of District Swat and directed the concerned quarters to early solution.

This he said while talking to a delegation of the area which called on him at his office in Saidu Sharif, Swat. He said the problem of the low gas pressure in Mahallah Ladikas Bangladesh would be solved on priority.

The officials concerned assured him that after laying of new pipeline over an area of three kilometers, the low gas pressure problem would be solved permanently.

He said people have elected them and now it should be the responsibility of the elected representative that they should appraise themselves from the respective areas, pay surprise visit so that they should take steps for the solution of these problems on priority basis.

"We want to solve the problem at the door steps of the people and it is our mission to facilitate every one by giving the facility of gas to the people living in PK-5," Fazal Hakeem Khan added.

