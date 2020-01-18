UrduPoint.com
Chairman DDAC Swat Takes Notice Of Roof Of A House Cave-in In Mingora

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai took notice of the death of four people as result of the roof of the house cave-in due to the construction work continue on a plaza in Mohalla Khoona Gul Mingora and formed a committee team for inquiry.

It was directed that the owner of the plaza had passed the map from TMA and that there was no wrong material used in the construction of the plaza. He directed the police to complete the inquiry in 24 hours and take legal action against those violators of public rules.

Later, Fazal Hakim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Zameen Khan, AC Babozai Aamir Ali Shah, police and TMA officials visited the affected area. On the occasion of the visit, he expressed his condolences to the victims and offered Fateh for the bereaved family over the tragic incident. He expressed his deep sorrow and grief and assured the family that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

