UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman DDAC Takes Notice Against Use Of Substandard Materials In Haji Baba Road

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Chairman DDAC takes notice against use of substandard materials in Haji Baba Road

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday inspected the ongoing work on the construction of Haji Baba Road and took strict notice over the use of substandard materials.

Talking to media during inspection he directed the contractors to use standard material.

He said no compromise will be made on the construction work of the Haji Baba road.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the use of substandard materials in construction works across the district would not be tolerated in any case and strict action should be taken against the contractor for using faulty material.

He said it is public money and embezzlement or corruption in public money will not be tolerated in any case. He clarified to all contractors that they should use standard material in construction works otherwise they would be blacklisted.

Related Topics

Corruption Road Money Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

58 minutes ago

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social ..

1 hour ago

Dubai businesses explore opportunities in Mozambiq ..

1 hour ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

2 hours ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.