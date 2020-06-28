Chairman DDAC takes notice against use of substandard materials in Haji Baba Road

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday inspected the ongoing work on the construction of Haji Baba Road and took strict notice over the use of substandard materials.

Talking to media during inspection he directed the contractors to use standard material.

He said no compromise will be made on the construction work of the Haji Baba road.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the use of substandard materials in construction works across the district would not be tolerated in any case and strict action should be taken against the contractor for using faulty material.

He said it is public money and embezzlement or corruption in public money will not be tolerated in any case. He clarified to all contractors that they should use standard material in construction works otherwise they would be blacklisted.