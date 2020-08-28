Chairman DDAC visits Saidu Teaching Hospital, inquires health of flood victims

Chairman DDAC MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday visited Saidu Teaching Hospital and inquired about the health of flood victims of Madyan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Friday visited Saidu Teaching Hospital and inquired about the health of flood victims of Madyan.

The staff of Saidu Teaching Hospital and doctors accompanied him.

On this occasion, Chairman DDAC directed the staff to provide the best treatment to the patients for their recovery and to provide them free medicines.

He said that, "We mourn the loss of the deceased. "I am equally with their families and will not leave the victims alone and assure them of all kinds of cooperation from the government," .

He said that teams have been sent to help the flood victims in Madyan.

"I have been supervising the relief operations since night and are with the victims in this hour of need," he added.