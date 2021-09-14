UrduPoint.com

Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash Apprises CM On Development Works In Kohat

Tue 14th September 2021

Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash apprises CM on development works in Kohat

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC), MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and briefed him about the ongoing development work in Kohat

He also briefed the Chief Minister about his recent visit to South Africa in which he met the Pakistani business community and invited them to invest in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and briefed them on the incentives being offered to investors.

He also briefed the Chief Minister about his recent visit to South Africa in which he met the Pakistani business community and invited them to invest in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and briefed them on the incentives being offered to investors.

MPA Ziaullah Bangash also briefed him on the progress of construction work on various projects including Liaquat Memorial Hospital, recreational park at Tanda dam, and roads.

A high-level meeting in connection with the forthcoming visit of the Chief Minister to Kohat will be held next week at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The Secretaries of the concerned departments, Commissioner Kohat Division, Deputy Commissioner, and PTI leadership of Kohat will be present to finalize the arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

