Chairman DDMA, DC Chairs Meeting On Desilting Of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

Published June 05, 2024

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Mr Zain ul Abideen Memon, chaired a crucial meeting at his Camp Office today, focusing on the desilting of nullas and sewerage lines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Mr Zain ul Abideen Memon, chaired a crucial meeting at his Camp Office today, focusing on the desilting of nullas and sewerage lines.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and other Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the agencies to ensure the functionality of machines and equipment and complete the desilting of drains and sewerage networks within one week. This move aims to prevent potential flooding and ensure a smooth flow of water in the city's drainage system.

