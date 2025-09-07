Chairman Defence Committee Pays Tribute To Armed Forces On Defence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, Sardar Fatahullah Khan Miankhel said that September 6 was a golden chapter in the country’s history when the Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation stood united and set an everlasting example of sacrifice.
While talking to APP on Sunday, he said that the day reminded the nation of its pledge to offer every sacrifice for the defence and security of the motherland.
He said that whenever the enemy cast an evil eye on Pakistan, the armed forces gave a befitting response with courage, bravery, and unshakable faith. “Even today, our valiant army, Rangers, police, and other security institutions are working day and night for the defence of the country,” he added.
The chairman said that the sacrifices of the martyrs were a shining chapter of national history and would always be remembered with golden words.
Sardar Fatahullah Khan Miankhel emphasized that Defence Day was not only the day of the armed forces but also of the entire nation. “It teaches us the lesson of unity, solidarity, and selflessness,” he remarked.
He urged the nation to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and Ghazis and to fulfill their responsibilities at all levels for the stability and progress of Pakistan.
He paid rich tribute to the armed forces for their historic victory in the war of right against wrong and said that the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers would remain a beacon of light for future generations.
