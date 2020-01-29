UrduPoint.com
Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate Condole With Rafique Rajwana

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:57 PM

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate condole with Rafique Rajwana

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla condoled with ex-governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on the death of his wife, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla condoled with ex-governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on the death of his wife, here on Wednesday.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Senators Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Sajjad Turi, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Mohsin Aziz also accompanied the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who visited Rafique Rajwana's home for condolence.

Earlier, local politicians and ex-MNAs Sikandar Bosan, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and some others condoled with Rafique Rajwana.

