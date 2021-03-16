UrduPoint.com
Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate Meets Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Senate Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed, law and legislation, measures pertaining to public welfare, promotion of inter-provincial harmony and issues of mutual interests.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said senate would accord top priority to the public interests while enacting laws.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said legislation for the completion ofdevelopment projects and protection of the public funds were need of the hour.

