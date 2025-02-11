Open Menu

Chairman District Council Sukkur Calls On Faryal Talpur At Zardari House

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Chairman of District Council Sukkur, met with Faryal Talpur, Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly, at Zardari House in Karachi

According to a release issued here on Tuesday, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah briefed Talpur on the recent performance of District Council Sukkur and discussed various development schemes in the city.

Faryal Talpur appreciated the council's recent achievements and assured Shah of her full cooperation. The meeting was a significant step towards strengthening ties between the District Council Sukkur and the PPP leadership.

As Chairman of District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah has been instrumental in launching several development projects in the city, earning praise from notable figures, including President Asif Ali Zardari.

