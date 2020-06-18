Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

Chairman District East Moeed Anwar said that steps have been taken in different phases to beautify the University Road and Sir Syed Flyover NIPA has now been decorated with beautiful monuments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman District East Moeed Anwar said that steps have been taken in different phases to beautify the University Road and Sir Syed Flyover NIPA has now been decorated with beautiful monuments.

He expressed these views while inaugurating two monuments adjacent to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan NIPA Flyover here, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that the DMC East has facilitated the people through development works and also beautify the roads and streets by constructing beautiful monuments.