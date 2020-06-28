UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar Inspects Development Works

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar inspects development works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said practical steps had been taken for the development of roads in various areas of district East here, even in those areas where development works had not been carried out for a long time.

He expressed these views while inspecting the road carpeting work at UC-17 Lasbela, said a statement on Sunday.

He directed the officers to ensure standard during the development works so that people could get benefit from these works in the long run.

He was informed that along with the development works, drainage cleaning were also underway in view of the expected rains.

It was also told that during the drain cleaning, these points were being specially cleared where rain water was expected to accumulate.

Related Topics

Water Road Lasbela Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

16 minutes ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

31 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

1 hour ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.