Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar inspects development works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said practical steps had been taken for the development of roads in various areas of district East here, even in those areas where development works had not been carried out for a long time.

He expressed these views while inspecting the road carpeting work at UC-17 Lasbela, said a statement on Sunday.

He directed the officers to ensure standard during the development works so that people could get benefit from these works in the long run.

He was informed that along with the development works, drainage cleaning were also underway in view of the expected rains.

It was also told that during the drain cleaning, these points were being specially cleared where rain water was expected to accumulate.