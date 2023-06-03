Chairman Dolsar Engineering calls on Shehbaz Sharif, shows interest to expand investment in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Dolsar Engineering Irfan Aker called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed with him the progress of ongoing energy and construction sector projects in Pakistan.

Irfan Aker expressed keen interest to expand the investment of Dolsar Engineering in the country's energy and construction sectors.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the Dolsar Engineering's intention and assured the government's full cooperation in this regard.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the swearing in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.