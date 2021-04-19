UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman, Dy Chairman Condole With Saleem Safi

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:39 PM

Chairman, Dy Chairman condole with Saleem Safi

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Saleem Safi's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Saleem Safi's mother.

Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senator along with the Senators also visited the residence of Saleem Safi and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The Senators who visited the residence of Saleem Safi included Fida Muhammad, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Nasseb Ullah Bazai, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Dilawar Khan, Barrister Saif, Faisal Saleem, Zeeshan Khanzada, Ahmed Khan and Hidayat Ullah.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the grieved family members.

Related Topics

Senate Afridi Family Saleem Safi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

41 minutes ago

CTD arrests five terrorists in Jamshoro

53 seconds ago

DC Abbottabad reviews performance of Revenue depar ..

55 seconds ago

18 bikers performing one-wheeling, apprehended

57 seconds ago

NCOC bans entry of Inbound passengers from India

5 minutes ago

Corona claims life of former KP IGP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.