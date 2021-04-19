Chairman, Dy Chairman condole with Saleem Safi

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Saleem Safi's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Saleem Safi's mother.

Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senator along with the Senators also visited the residence of Saleem Safi and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The Senators who visited the residence of Saleem Safi included Fida Muhammad, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Nasseb Ullah Bazai, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Dilawar Khan, Barrister Saif, Faisal Saleem, Zeeshan Khanzada, Ahmed Khan and Hidayat Ullah.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the grieved family members.