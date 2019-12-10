UrduPoint.com
Chairman, Dy Chairman Condole With Thanvi

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday extended condolence on the death of Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi's wife.

In a separate condolence messages here, they expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator's wife and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family.

Leader of House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of Opposition Raja Zafar ul Haq have also condoled with Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi and prayed for the departed soul.

