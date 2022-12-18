Chairman, Dy Chairman Senate condemn heinous terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday condemned, in the strongest terms, the early morning's terrorist attacks in Lakki Marawat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that claimed lives and injuries of police personnel.

In his message, the Senate Chairman commiserated with the bereaved families whose loved ones were gruesomely martyred besides praying for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack. Pakistan will continue raising its voice against terrorism for peace in the region. Such cowardly attacks cannot sabotage the peace and order situation in the country.

The Chairman said that the terrorists wanted to stop the process of development and achieve nefarious intentions by spreading fear and panic among the people through destructive activities, but the evil elements cannot demoralize us through these activities.

Lauding the role of security in war against terrorism, he said the country will never forget their sacrifices and this spirit will never diminish until the end of this war.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim have also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.