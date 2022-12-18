UrduPoint.com

Chairman, Dy Chairman Senate Condemn Heinous Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Chairman, Dy Chairman Senate condemn heinous terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday condemned, in the strongest terms, the early morning's terrorist attacks in Lakki Marawat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that claimed lives and injuries of police personnel.

In his message, the Senate Chairman commiserated with the bereaved families whose loved ones were gruesomely martyred besides praying for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack. Pakistan will continue raising its voice against terrorism for peace in the region. Such cowardly attacks cannot sabotage the peace and order situation in the country.

The Chairman said that the terrorists wanted to stop the process of development and achieve nefarious intentions by spreading fear and panic among the people through destructive activities, but the evil elements cannot demoralize us through these activities.

Lauding the role of security in war against terrorism, he said the country will never forget their sacrifices and this spirit will never diminish until the end of this war.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim have also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Ishaq Dar Sunday Afridi Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

14 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

14 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

14 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.