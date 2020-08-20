UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman & Dy Chairman Senate Condole Demise Of Senator Hasil Bizenjo

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:41 PM

Chairman & Dy Chairman Senate condole demise of Senator Hasil Bizenjo

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a condolence message, the Chairman said Hasil Bizenjo was an important national leader who always played a pivotal role for safeguarding rights of Balochistan and national unity.

His political and democratic struggle would always be remembered, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla also expressed grief over the demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem and Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq also condole the death of Hasil Bizenjo.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Family Unity Foods Limited Opposition Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till Sept 1

2 minutes ago

Muharram moon sighted, Youm-e-Ashur on Aug 30

2 minutes ago

US to Make 'Determination' on Syria's Oil, Work Ou ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.