Chairman & Dy Chairman Senate condole demise of Senator Hasil Bizenjo

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a condolence message, the Chairman said Hasil Bizenjo was an important national leader who always played a pivotal role for safeguarding rights of Balochistan and national unity.

His political and democratic struggle would always be remembered, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla also expressed grief over the demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem and Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq also condole the death of Hasil Bizenjo.