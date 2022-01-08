UrduPoint.com

Chairman, Dy Chairman Senate Express Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives Due To Heavy Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to heavy snowfall in Muree. "Many precious lives are lost due to this natural disaster which is very unfortunate", he said.

Sanjrani urged the authorities for speedy clearance of the roads and evacuation of trapped families.

He further directed that all possible relief and assistance be provided to the affectees of this calamity, said a press release issued here Saturday.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in the Senate, Dr. Shehzad Waseem and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani have also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the affected families.

